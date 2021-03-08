Outage Map: Hundreds without power in Grand Bay

UPDATE(3/8/21 8:12 PM) — Alabama Power is reporting only 7 customers are still without power as they have restored 493 customers and are working to get the rest restored as quickly as possible.

ORIGINAL STORY

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Power is reporting more than 500 power outages in the Grand Bay area Monday night.

Check the latest outages here.

A WKRG News 5 viewer called about a blackout around 7 p.m.

The Grand Bay Fire Department posted to Facebook about a large fire off Ramsey Road around 6 p.m.

It is unknown if these two incidents are related. WKRG News 5 is working to learn more.

Check back for updates.