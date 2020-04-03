Outage leaves 600 people without power in Spring Hill area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Power tells News 5 they are working to restore power to 600 customers in the Spring Hill area Friday morning.
Alabama Power says the outage happened around 8:20 Friday morning and crews are in the area working to fix the problem.
This could cause a temporary disruption to those staying at home due to COVID-19 guidelines.
