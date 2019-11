MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — Mobilians can display their hometown pride while decorating for the holidays this year.

The History Museum of Mobile is selling ornaments featuring the Port City’s skyline. Gold in color, it is priced at $20-dollars.

Museum officials announced the sale of the ornament ahead of the city’s “Lighting of The Tree” in Mardi Gras Park which across from the museum on Friday, November 22nd.

The festivities start at 6pm.

