Organizers with Azalea Trail Run face higher costs in 2021, considering move

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Organizers for one of Mobile’s biggest annual races are finding it challenging to put together the 2021 Azalea Trail Run. Higher costs are making them consider a move to another city. The 2020 Azalea Trail Run was canceled due to COVID concerns and this year’s run has been pushed back to October.

“We’re a non-profit, our goal is to get people moving, get people running,” said Port City Pacers President Jonathan Dick. Dick says the cost for police and traffic control in 2018 and ‘19 was $12,400. The projected cost for 2020 increased to $16,800. That’s an increase of more than 35%.

“If this trajectory continues we’re not going to be able to provide the race in the city of Mobile or we will have to raise the fees associated with the race,” said Dick. Organizers say the trail run is an important fixture in Mobile and they want it to stay in the Port City.

“It’s a thing that’s unique to Mobile and something we should be proud of as a city. We’re not asking for a handout we understand the government has costs but we want them to work with us and have a little more transparency,” said Dick. He adds they’ve also had the cost of food and water increase while seeing sponsors either pull out or reduce support. They don’t want to leave Mobile or raise fees that could make the run unaffordable to some.

For now, the race is still scheduled to be in Mobile on October 2nd. For more information on signing up, there’s a link here. We reached out to city officials for comment. City spokesman Jason Johnson sent a statement to News 5:

The cost of police protection at events like the Azalea Trail Run has increased in recent years because first responders have received multiple pay raises over the last eight years.

There have been five ‘cost of living’ raises for all City of Mobile employees and an additional sixth pay adjustment specifically for our first responders. When events utilize police officers they pay for the hourly wages of those officers. The Azalea Trail Run requires a lot of personnel because traffic has to be controlled throughout the entire length of the race for the duration of the race. The fee for police protection at events like this are only to cover the cost to the City of Mobile and not to generate revenue.

We are always willing to work with groups on costs, particularly if they have volunteers who can help manage traffic along the route. The Azalea Trail Run’s leadership has not reached out to MPD or the administration with concerns. However, this is a beloved annual tradition for our citizens and we look forward to talking with them about how we can make this year’s race a success for everyone involved.–Jason Johnson.