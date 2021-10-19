Organizers vow to keep Halloween fun going after robbers steal from Mobile County charity at gunpoint

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The scares get all too real at a haunted house near Bayou La Batre. This is after two men rob a nonprofit group of hundreds of dollars during one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

The scares at this haunted house were supposed to be inside, not at the ticket booth. Saturday night two men entered South Bay Nightmare telling ticket taker Lynn Harris they were going to pay cash. When she turned around to get the cash, she got the scare of her life.

“Finally looked up and they had the gun at me so I just dove on the floor underneath and as far as I know they ran out the door,” said volunteer Lynn Harris. Thankfully no one was physically hurt.

“Oh 100% fortunate, God was with me that night. He did not let that man pull that trigger,” said Harris.

Volunteers were grateful for no real bloodshed but also frustrated by the two who cruelly took money essentially from neighbors in need.

“I thank God no one was hurt, I cried that night, I pray to the Good Lord that it doesn’t happen ever again,” said volunteer Beth Johansen. The robbers made off with more than $1,000, and that hurts this nonprofit group. When they’re not raising scares, they’re raising hope.

“It just hurts my heart, I can’t imagine taking away from the community,” said Johansen. This weekend they’ll have more security but it comes at a cost for this nonprofit organization.

“We’re aware now, there are extra people, in the front, in the back and your kids will be safe,” said Johansen. Organizers say this was an isolated incident and they’ll continue to have safe fun through the season and the best way to fight back is to buy a ticket and enjoy so good frights.

The South Bay Community Alliance is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest. We have a link to more information on their Facebook page.