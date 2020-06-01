Organizers of Mobile protest call Sunday march “incredible”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Organizers of the “We Still Can’t Breathe” march say they’re happy with how it turned out. “Mobile for Us” posted on its Facebook page late Sunday night calling the march “incredible.”

“We cannot thank you enough, the community of Mobile and surrounding areas for taking the time to help us organize, gather and distribute supplies, and create an important moment of solidarity for our brothers and sisters who have been tragically disenfranchised by systematic racism and the overwhelming aspects that come with it,” said the post. The bulk of the protest was peaceful with a solemn tribute to George Floyd in Cathedral Square. There were tense moments with police using tear gas to try and prevent marchers from blocking I-10 and a woman was seen using a bat to smash a police SUV window.