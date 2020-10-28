Mobile Mask: Order of Polka Dots cancels 2021 parade, ball

Baseball could return to Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile next spring as part of a barnstorming tour by the Savannah Bananas.

Bananas owner and president Jesse Cole has been in discussions with Mobile officials. The Savannah, Georgia based team plays in the collegiate wood bat Coastal Plain League. The barnstorming Bananas would be made up of independent players who have been scouted, tried out, and signed contracts for the spring series. They will play another free agent team called the Party Animals.