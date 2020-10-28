Mobile Mask: Order of Polka Dots cancels 2021 parade, ball

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Mobile Mask, the Order of Polka Dots have decided to cancel their parade and ball scheduled for February 4th.

CANCELED: Mobile Mask has been told that the membership of the Order of Polka Dots voted tonight to cancel their 2021 parade and ball, both scheduled for February 4. No single overriding reason has emerged for this action, making OOP the first downtown Mobile parading group to cancel for this coming Carnival season. Previously as many as 10 non-parading groups, including, most recently, the Pierrettes, have canceled their Mardi Gras balls. There is no word on whether other mystic societies will follow suit.

