MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In the final parade of Mardi Gras 2022, the Order of Myths paraded through downtown Mobile. Even after a full day of revelry, the streets were lined with eager party-goers, enjoy the floats, marching bands, and of course, catching throws.

WKRG News 5’s Dana Winter and Nicolette Schleisman were there to capture all the fun. You can watch the excitement in the video above.

For more great videos and information about Fat Tuesday in Mobile, you can catch the video gallery here. You can see the satirical fun of the Comic Cowboys Parade here. We were also live in Baldwin County, with parades in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.