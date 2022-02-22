MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One Mardi Gras Parade will be rolling out on Tuesday, Feb 22. The Order of LaShe’s Parade will roll out on Route A.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Be sure to look out for where you can and cannot park and arrive early to assure you have a parking spot that will not get your vehicle towed.

WKRG News 5 will be live for the parade. We will also update this story after the parade with more videos, photos and news updates.

