MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The good times roll on Friday in downtown Mobile when the Order of Inca parade runs on Route A at 6:30 p.m..

Last time Order of Inca paraded in downtown Mobile, in 2020, more than 50,000 people thronged the streets to cheer and catch throws. Like all other parades in Mobile, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down 2021 celebrations.

