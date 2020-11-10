Operation Citro Santa collecting new bikes for children in Citronelle

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Police Department and McDavid Jones Elementary have teamed up this year to collect new bicycles as gifts for the children of Citronelle this Christmas.

Just last month, Citronelle was hit hard by Hurricane Zeta. Several homes were damaged by the storm as it passed through. Amy Tillman, the Assistant Principal at McDavid Jones, explained, “many of the very families who would normally contribute are trying to scrounge together the funds to make much-needed repairs to their home.”

They are collecting bicycles of all sizes at both the Citronelle Police Department and McDavid Jones Elementary, on the K-2 side. You can also donate to the fund to buy bikes here.

