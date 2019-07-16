ONLY ON NEWS 5: Springhill Medical Center releases statement on ‘network security incident’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 is continuing to investigate an alleged cyber attack at Springhill Medical Center.

We have received countless messages and emails from patients and staff members saying they’re worried their personal information is compromised.

Tuesday morning, the following statement was sent to us from a Springhill Medical Center representative: “We are currently addressing a security incident affecting our internal network. After learning of this issue, we immediately shut down our network to contain the incident and protect all data, notified law enforcement, and engaged leading outside forensic experts to support our investigation. As we have worked diligently to investigate and remediate the incident, our staff has continued to safely care for our patients and will continue to provide the high quality of service that our patients deserve and expect.”

News 5 contacted the Mobile Police Department and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Both agencies tell us they did not take any incident reports on this.

We contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ Mobile Office on North Royal Street and we are waiting to hear back.

We have also requested more information from the hospital and we’ve made numerous requests for an interview. Our interview requests have been denied and we are waiting on more information.