Only on News 5: MPD arrest 10 in prostitution operation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police ran an operation Tuesday, Dec. 21, to combat local prostitution, which they say can lend itself to other criminal activity.

WKRG News 5’s Gabby Easterwood went along with MPD as they targeted prostitution in the city during a day-long operation. They started the day bright and early at about 6 a.m., getting ready for a long day of work. They were able to bring in five women charged with soliciting for the purpose of prostitution all before 11 a.m. By the end of the day, MPD had made 10 related arrests.

This operation centered around the Beltline hotels on the I-65 service roads, where Chief Paul Prine says they’ve gotten complaints of this type of activity.

“Those areas are adjacent to a lot of the shopping areas around Springdale Mall, certainty the hotel corridor themselves, around the restaurants, so those crimes effect the community as a whole, and so that was our attempt today to go out and stop what is feeding crime in and around that particular area,” Prine said.

The first stop wasn’t a part of the targeted area but to an apartment complex off University Boulevard. Police made an arrest there — the woman soliciting herself with a child inside the apartment.

An anonymous lieutenant on the operation gave WKRG News 5 some details into how they find these targets.

“When we do these operations, we set up at a location that’s concealed from the public or the people that may drive by and see cars gathered up, and from there, we will try to establish communication with the people we are targeting in the operation,” he said.

Finding these targets and making that communication can be simple, but it’s time-consuming work.

“We do a simple Google search for escorts in Mobile, and I’ll just pick the first one, and it will bring you to a list and all of these are postings for the day that are available to meet and you pick one and make contact,” he said

Using this method, they were able to find one woman at a hotel. Waiting for the officer, who she thought was a customer to arrive. Four out of the five arrest in the morning sting also found along this line of hotels.

These operations and means of communication can be lengthy and taxing, but Prine says prostitution can lead to bigger crimes — like violent crimes, carjacking, robberies and even petty thefts.

Prine says this is their way to make sure prostitutions doesn’t get out of hand in the city, while keeping those other crimes in mind.

“We understand the cry from the community. We understand that violent crime is up, and this is going to be part of the norm, and we are going to be relentless in our efforts to curb this crime,” Prine said.

Arrests made:

Kelly Millfelt

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Kristin Thompson

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Evelyn Partee

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

False Reporting to Law Enforcement Officer (Warrant)

Kay Jones

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree

Mary Joe Hamilton

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Clevisha Johnson

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Nova Fay Inman

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

David Patrick

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Tonya Ison

Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Isalah Gissendanner

Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree