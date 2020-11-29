ONLY ON NEWS 5: Hear from the family of teen killed on Thanksgiving

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thanksgiving, the day 19-year-old Tavon Holder died, was also his birthday.

His parents say he had a bright future. One cut too short when police say he was shot to death outside of the family’s apartment complex.

Holder graduated from Blount in May. He was accepted to the University of Kansas, but instead enlisted in the Army as a Geospatial Engineer.

“He was our engineer,” said his mother Natasha Craig-Myles.

A fundraiser has been set up for the family. You can find that here.

Police arrested two 17-year-olds in his death. No motive has been released.

