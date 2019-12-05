Only on News 5: Daughter of woman charged with killing husband says her mom is not getting justice

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman is charged with killing her husband, and it’s not the first time she’s been accused of murdering a partner. A jury found Clyretha Grayson guilty of manslaughter in 1987 for the death of Larry Cade. In November of this year, she was arrested and charged with killing Antonio Grayson.

Lekesha Broadhead says both cases against her Mom are very different, but both deal with domestic violence.

Broadhead said, “He had me at the door with a knife.” Lekesha Broadhead says she was nine years old when her mom saved her from her step-father Larry Cade. She says Cade had been violent against her mom, and Clyretha was trying to get away from Cade when everything happened.

Broadhead said, “She came back to the house and went to the back area to start getting us out of the window. He came out the back door and he had me and another sibling in his hands, and so she had a registered gun, so she was frightened, you know, that he was going to do something to us. One thing led to another one and began shooting.”

As for the September case, Broadhead says she has no idea how Antonio got into her mom’s house that day he was found dead, but says it’s not the first time he had gone after her. She said, “He found her one time before. She had moved somewhere else and he found her.”

She said Clyretha had taken prescribed sleeping medicine the night before and didn’t hear anything. Broadhead said Clyretha woke up early on Sunday, September 29, and found her estranged husband lying in a pool of blood in her kitchen. Broadhead said, “She did try to go get help and call someone, and she went to the neighbor’s house and was in a panic, and tried to get somebody because she saw him there and he didn’t respond to her. I think that’s being overlooked by the police and I think they need to look into it a little more.”

Broadhead believes investigators are not giving her mom the justice she deserves. She said, “She doesn’t have anything heavy in the house to have hit him to have blunt trauma. There’s nothing that they found in the house, so I’m just trying to figure out how would they assume that it was her fault that she murdered him?”

Broadhead said she and her siblings plan to help their mom fight against the murder charge. Clyretha Grayson is out of jail on bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for December 12.