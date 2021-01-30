Online petition calls for naming future LCS after Mobile native Hank Aaron

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — How does the “USS Hammerin’ Hank” sound? An online petition is calling for a future Littoral Combat Ship to be named after Mobile native and Major League Baseball legend Hank Aaron.

The Change.org petition only has a handful of signatures at the time of this posting. Aaron died last week. Getting his name on an LCS would be a big accomplishment. The vast majority of these ships are named after US cities. A notable exception is LCS 10, the USS Gabrielle Giffords. That ship is named for the former Arizona Congresswoman who was seriously hurt in an assassination attempt in 2010. You can see the Aaron petition here.