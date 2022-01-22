One year since Baseball Icon Hank Aaron died, artist creates a mural in his honor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —It has been a year since baseball icon, and Mobile native, Hank Aaron died.

A local artist, that goes by the name, Conz 8000, is using his creativity to bring honor the Baseball Hall of Famer.

Conz has been hard at work since November, creating a mural to depict the life of Aaron, in a mural located outside of the Belk at the Shoppes of Bel-Air in Mobile.

The mural has an interactive feature.

“There’s going to be in augmented reality. So when you look at your phone and take a picture of it, it’s going to take you to a viewer and you can interact with the art,” Conz 8000 said. “The art is going to come off the wall.”

Conz 8000 and his assistant, Curtis Metcalf say being given the opportunity to create this work of art in honor of Hank Aaron is an honor.



“Hank Aaron and just negro league baseball is something you should know about,” said Metcalf. “Him Satchel Paige, Cleon Jones, various players from Mobile who has made it not just in negro leagues, but major baseball period.”

“He’s a big inspiration to us,” said Conz. “Especially where I’m from he’s a huge inspirational figure to us and I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to do this.”

A QR code will be located at the bottom of the mural to make the painting interactive.