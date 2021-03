MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber says a baby girl from Milton Florida is at a local hospital Tuesday night.

Barber says the one year old girl is in stable condition. There is no word on how the child was burned.

The mother has been talking with Mobile Police, Barber says at this time the information does not seem consistent.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.