One victim of Ladd-Peebles shooting identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of one of the victims of the shooting at the Williamson-Vigor game at Ladd-Peebles stadium says her son is traumatized after he was shot five times.

Gwendolyn Crawford tells WKRG News 5 her son, Jakobe, was shot at the football stadium Friday night. She tells us he is losing the feeling in his left side, and one of the bullets went through his kidney.

Crawford has also been updating her sons’ progress on her Facebook. She says her son was shot five times and has been transported to the hospital in Pensacola, and that he is traumatized by the experience.

Crawford says she is in shock and mentally drained.

One of Gwendolyn’s other sons, Ty’Corey Crawford, was shot and killed at his home in March 2019. Ty’Corey was a senior at Williamson High School and was about to graduate, with plans to go to college on a scholarship before he was killed.

We have reached out to the Mobile County Public School System about the shooting, we are waiting to hear back.