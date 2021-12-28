One teen killed, three others wounded in shooting at Mobile gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teenager is dead and three others wounded after a shooting at a Mobile gas station.

According to Mobile police, it happened around 8:00 Monday evening. Officers were called to the Clark Gas Station on Moffett Road for a shooting.

Police say once they arrived, they found one person dead, police have identified him as 18-year-old Johntreal Lewis. Police say two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old were also found shot. They were all taken to the hospital.

Two of the injured have life-threatening injuries. One is expected to be ok.

On Monday, December 27, 2021, at approximately 8:08 p.m., Mobile Police officers responded to 3606 Moffett Road, Clark Gas Station, in reference to a shooting with multiple victims. Upon arrival, police officers discovered Johntreal Lewis, age 18, had been shot and succumbed to his injuries. Police officers located two 17-year-old male juveniles; one 18-year old male suffering from gunshot wounds, and they were transported to the hospital. Two of the victims are being treated for life-threatening injuries and one for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an active and open investigation, and we will provide updates as additional information becomes available. If anyone has information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or send a tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip. Release from the Mobile Police Department

There have been no arrests.