One stabbed after verbal dispute

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Saturday, July 11, 2020, a few minutes after midnight Mobile Police responded to Lit Cigar Lounge on Dauphin Street attending to a stabbing. The victim had a large cut on his abdomen.

The victim stated after getting in a verbal dispute with an unknown male outside the Lit Cigar Lounge where the victim was stabbed. The man who stabbed the victim fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

