UPDATE (11:02 p.m.): Law enforcement has confirmed the victim is a man who was shot and killed.

Another man has been identified as a person of interest, and he was in handcuffs on Wednesday night.

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was shot and killed in Satsuma on Wednesday night, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Third Street.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

WKRG News 5 is on the scene.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.