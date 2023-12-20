UPDATE (11:02 p.m.): Law enforcement has confirmed the victim is a man who was shot and killed.
Another man has been identified as a person of interest, and he was in handcuffs on Wednesday night.
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was shot and killed in Satsuma on Wednesday night, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Third Street.
