MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) --- A story you will only see on WKRG News 5. Siblings are fighting for justice one year later after their mother, Clarissa Murphy was killed in a crash. The driver accused of hitting her was allegedly under the influence of Fentanyl.

That man, Brandon Mann, is now behind bars, with no bond after he was arrested again for driving under the influence of drugs.