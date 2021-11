Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police responded to University of South Alabama Hospital on Nov. 27 in regards to one person shot.

Police confirm the shooting happened on Arthur Avenue in Prichard around 3:45 p.m.

The extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

Prichard Police are investigating,