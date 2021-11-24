One person shot in vehicle on Airport Blvd. near Florida Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers were called to University Health Hospital on Nov. 24 in reference to a person shot.

Police determined that the victim was riding in a vehicle when he was shot in his left knee on Airport Blvd. near Florida Street.

The victim first heard gunshots, and then realized he had been shot. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the release.