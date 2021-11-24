One person shot in vehicle on Airport Blvd. near Florida Street

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers were called to University Health Hospital on Nov. 24 in reference to a person shot.

Police determined that the victim was riding in a vehicle when he was shot in his left knee on Airport Blvd. near Florida Street.

The victim first heard gunshots, and then realized he had been shot. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. 

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories