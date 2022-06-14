MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that one person was shot after deputies attempted to pull a car over at Tom Gunn Road.

MCSO officials said they received a tip about burglary suspects and deputies attempted to pull over a group. The suspects allegedly rammed into a deputy’s car. One person was shot and two people are in custody.

Deputies said no one with MCSO is injured.