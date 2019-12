CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was killed in an accident late Sunday night in Citronelle, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue.

First responders say a single vehicle left the roadway near the intersection of Lebaron Avenue and Rowe Street around 10:30 p.m. The vehicle overturned beside a home.

One person was killed in the accident. Another person had to be removed from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not released the name of the person killed.