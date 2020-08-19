One person killed in early morning crash near BC Rain High School identified

UPDATE (12:13 PM) — MPD released the victim’s name and identified them as 39-year-old Adam Scott Erwin.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are clearing the scene of a deadly crash near BC Rain High School. It happened just before 6 am on Brill Road.
Investigators say the driver of the SUV hit a truck and then crashed into a pole. The driver of the SUV was killed on impact. The driver of the truck driver was not hurt.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
