One person killed in early morning crash near BC Rain High School identified

UPDATE (12:13 PM) — MPD released the victim’s name and identified them as 39-year-old Adam Scott Erwin.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are clearing the scene of a deadly crash near BC Rain High School. It happened just before 6 am on Brill Road.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV hit a truck and then crashed into a pole. The driver of the SUV was killed on impact. The driver of the truck driver was not hurt.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

