CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was hurt escaping a house fire Friday afternoon. According to a post from Citronelle Fire-Rescue, they responded to a house fire on Fourth Street just after 3 p.m.

They found flames coming from the roof and the carport. Firefighters forced their way into the home and stopped the fire in the living room. Pictures posted by the fire department show the fire had torn through the roof and much of the inside of the home. One person had what are described as minor burns on their arm as they got out of the home. They were treated at the scene and not taken to a hospital.