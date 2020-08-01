One person dead following crash along I-65 service road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – One person is dead following an overnight crash on Saturday.
The crash happened near the U-Haul Storage Facility along the I-65 service road just after midnight Saturday.
The person who was killed has not yet been identified. It’s not clear what happened. A vehicle may have either veered off the interstate or the service road and crashed. It appeared the fence between the interstate was torn open. ALDOT and MPD blocked the Airport Boulevard exit from I-65 southbound while the crash was investigated.
