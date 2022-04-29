MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting at M&M Food Mart earlier this year has been arrested after an off-duty police officer caught him allegedly shoplifting.

Officials with the Mobile Police Department said Trenteon King, 22, was arrested on April 29, 2022. King was allegedly in possession of a handgun when the off-duty officer arrested him. On March 10, 2022, officers were called to the M&M Food Mart due to gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived they determined that two men accidentally bumped into each other in the store, which led to a verbal altercation. One of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting at the other, hitting two bystanders in the process. The victims were transported to the hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.