MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A school in Queens, NY will be named after Mobile’s Tommie Agee, who was on the New York Mets World Series Championship team in 1969. He died in 2001.

The school will be named the Tommy L. Agee Middle School, PS 419. WKRG News 5 talked with Tommie’s wife Maxcine and daughter J’nelle on Tuesday. They said they were both “surprised and honored” that Tommie is still remembered in Queens, where he lived most of his adult life.

The school is located five blocks from where the Agee’s lived in Queens. It’s being built on property where Tommie and teammate Clean Jones once owned a bar and restaurant.

A dedication will be held in August. The school will open in September.