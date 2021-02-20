One million pound food giveaway in Prichard

unedited press release

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard and Prichard Community Development Council will have a mobile food pantry giveaway at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20, at Prichard City Hall at 216 East Prichard Ave, Prichard, Alabama 36610. The Prichard community Development Council will give away one Million Pounds of milk, juice, and some assorted meats until the food runs out on a first-come, first-served basis. ID is required starting at 11:00 a.m

This is a mobile food pantry meaning that everyone will remain inside their vehicles and go through the line as directed. City of Prichard staff and volunteers will put the groceries in your vehicle so that the line can keep moving until everyone has been served..