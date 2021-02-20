One million pound food giveaway in Prichard

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

unedited press release
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Prichard and Prichard Community Development Council will have a mobile food pantry giveaway at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20, at Prichard City Hall at 216 East Prichard Ave, Prichard, Alabama 36610. The Prichard community Development Council will give away one Million Pounds of milk, juice, and some assorted meats until the food runs out on a first-come, first-served basis. ID is required starting at 11:00 a.m

This is a mobile food pantry meaning that everyone will remain inside their vehicles and go through the line as directed. City of Prichard staff and volunteers will put the groceries in your vehicle so that the line can keep moving until everyone has been served..

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories