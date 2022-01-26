MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One Meal Mobile is seeing an increase in homeless needs as more people suffer from the effects of COVID-19.

One Meal Mobile is a non-profit organization that help the homeless and families in need. The organization switch leadership in May of 2020, and since then the organization has expanded its services to anyone in the entire state who may need their assistance.

President/CEO Michelle Stewart said One Meal Mobile is always available to help those in the community with anything they may need, whether it’s food boxes, meals or clothing.

“I know what it’s like to be hungry,” said Stewart. “I know what it’s like to be without, and be homeless, and we’re just trying to help anywhere we can for any family. With food, or clothing or anything they need.”

Stewart has headed the organization for nearly two years. Stewart said within that time of serving the community through the pandemic, the need for their assistance has increased as the omicron variant sweeps through Mobile.

The organization is now assisting more than 2,000 people a month.

“Back in December and the beginning of January is when we saw the spike,” said Stewart. “People losing their jobs, people having to stay home from work. You know when you get it you have to quarantine for five days, five days with a mask. You know, a lot of people are losing hours at work so want them to know if you’re in need please come down.”

Those who have benefited from One Meal Mobile said they couldn’t be anymore thankful including Tina Knight and her sons, David and Damon Johnston.

“It started with the pandemic,” said Knight. “We were going through a rough time and then things just kind of fell apart, and continued to fall apart. [Michelle Stewart] stepped up, I reached out to her through a friend and she’s been for me pretty much daily.”

“We’ve been going through a lot and stuff and when we come here we’ve been getting help so I just want to say thank you,” said Damon Johnston.

One Meal Mobile hands out food boxes on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1120 Joaneen Drive in Suite D.

The organization serves the homeless every Sunday at 4 p.m. at 108 North Dearborn St. behind the Louis Missionary Baptist Church.

If you would like to donate to One Meal Mobile, click here.