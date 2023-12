MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot on Wednesday night at The Estates at Lafayette Square, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile police responded to the shooting at 900 Downtowner Blvd., around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The man has since been transported to a nearby hospital, and the severity of his injuries is unknown.

