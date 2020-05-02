One man dead after fight in Prichard

Mobile County

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is dead after a fight in Prichard early Saturday morning. 58-year-old Wesley Irvy was found stabbed to death at around 3:30 Saturday morning on North Fairport Drive. Prichard Police say two brothers got into a fight and one stabbed the other.

Currently no one is in custody. Prichard Police are still investigating.

