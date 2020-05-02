PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is dead after a fight in Prichard early Saturday morning. 58-year-old Wesley Irvy was found stabbed to death at around 3:30 Saturday morning on North Fairport Drive. Prichard Police say two brothers got into a fight and one stabbed the other.
Currently no one is in custody. Prichard Police are still investigating.
- 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Ponce, Puerto Rico
- WATCH SOON: Experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 2
- One man dead after fight in Prichard
- Adopt a dog so awesome, he will make your head spin!
- Man and woman killed in Escambia County, Florida fatal crash