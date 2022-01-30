MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County’s largest park is closing this week for a major renovation. People were getting in one more day of recreation Sunday at Chickasabogue Park. Disc golfers give it their best shot for what is the last hurrah for a long time at Chickasabogue Park.

“It’s kind of sad, people love the park out here especially on days when it’s pretty,” said disc golfer Phillip Hall. The park closes to the public Monday and it will be closed for at least the next year.

According to a news release from Mobile County: “Park renovation includes infrastructure work like water, sewer and roadwork as well as the construction of an events and interpretive center, playground/splash pad area, RV campground, parking areas, boat ramp, additional disc golf holes, and new restroom facilities.” Until that’s done people lose one of their favorite spots.

“I think it’s terrible man, this is our home, this is where we come to golf, play, meet our family so I think it’s a bummer,” said a disappointed Raven Spirit. Some people at the park say they’re optimistic that having this place shut down for a year will be worth it.

Disc golfer, Frosty said, “It’s progress man, progress, you just have to deal with it, we’ll come back when it’s done and enjoy it then.” On the other side of the park, out-of-state campers pack up their stuff before rolling out of this peaceful spot in the woods.

“I’m a little disappointed, to be honest with you I got here and was surprised because it’s such a nice place,” said Alexander Curry.