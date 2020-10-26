One injured, one dead in Mobile County crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead and another injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, October 25, 2020 around 7:45 PM, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers say James Odell Turner, 23, of Citronelle was killed when his 2007 Toyota Corolla collided with a 2015 Toyota 4Runner driven by a 17-year-old. The crash happened on Celeste Road near Sandy Ridge Road.

ALEA is still investigating.

