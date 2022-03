MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirms one man is injured after an overnight shooting at General Bullard Avenue near Airport and University.

The shooting occurred Friday morning around 5 in the morning on Airport Boulevard. Officers tell WKRG News 5’s Meaghan Mackey the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As of right now, there is no suspect in custody connected to this shooting.