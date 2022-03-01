MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One woman was shot on Monday, Feb 28 downtown Mobile according to Mobile Police.

Around 8:30 p.m. MPD was flagged down at St. Louis and Claiborne Street in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, MPD discovered the incident occurred in the area of Springhill Avenue and Broad Street.

MPD says the victim, a woman, was in her car when unknown subjects began shooting toward her car. One of the unknown subjects shot multiple shots which hit her vehicle and her arm. The victim was treated for non-threatening injuries.

No other people were injured during this incident.

