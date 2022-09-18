MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least one person has been hurt after a shooting at a Mobile nightclub early Sunday morning. A call for a shooting came in at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road. An official on the scene confirmed one person had been shot in the club. The extent of the person’s injuries is not known at this time.

It appeared people in the club were still filing out when we arrived at about 4 this morning. Trash was all around the entrance and it appeared that one of the front door windows had been smashed. We don’t know what led up to the shooting at this point. We’ve reached out to a Mobile Police spokesperson and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.