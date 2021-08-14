One dead, two others wounded after shooting at downtown Mobile bar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is dead, two more people were wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a downtown Mobile Bar. Mobile Police say they arrived at the Saddle Up Saloon on Jackson Street to find 30-year-old Andrew Sims shot to death. They say two other victims showed up at a local hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

39-year-old Freddy Diaz was arrested at the bar. He was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before 7 am Saturday. Diaz was charged with murder and two counts of assault. Jail records indicate this is his first booking into Mobile Metro Jail. The jail log says he has a home address in Houston.

From MPD

The suspect, Freddy Escobar Diaz, age 39, was taken into custody on scene. He was later transported to Metro Jail and charged with Murder and two counts of Assault Second Degree.