MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, sifted through what was left and searched for a missing person after two boats collided on Dog River, killing one person and injuring two people, both of which were taken to the hospital.

The wreck happened at about 8:30 pm on Sunday where Dog River intersects with Halls Mill Creek.

“I heard the sirens coming down River Du Chien Road. You could hear them a good long way,” Roy Kadel, a witness to the aftermath, said.

Senior trooper Anna Peoples said all five people involve in the collision were family, but it is not yet known how they were all related.

A 2003 20-foot Baja, driven by 27-year-old Cristopher Anthony, was hit from the side by a 2005 30-foot Profile, driven by 35-year-old Nicholas Anthony. A search is currently underway for 36-year-old Bryant Suggs who went overboard the boat that was struck and was never seen again.

‘We can’t be presumptuous about anything at this point in time. It’s in an area where maybe he could have made it to a shoreline, we’re not sure,” Peoples said. “We are still searching, so we are not calling it a recovery at this time.”

Peoples said the Mobile Police Department and Mobile Fire Rescue assisted in the case. ALEA deployed drones and sonar technology to search for Suggs, but Peoples said the murkiness of the water made those efforts fruitless.

Both 38-year-old Russell Reed Jr. and 37-year-old Snehal Patel were transported to the hospital with head and neck injuries.

Peoples said foul play is not suspected at this time.

“It’s right now, in the beginning hours, very preliminary, and we’re still doing the investigation to figure out what caused this crash.”

Peoples said the investigation and the search for Suggs is still ongoing.