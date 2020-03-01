One dead in Mobile County crash

Unedited news release from ALEA

Mobile County – On Sunday, March 1, 2020, at approximately 12:30 AM, a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-10 east bound at the 10.6-mile marker in Mobile County.

Randy Dean Sterrette, 44, of Theodore, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to exit the interstate. Sterrette, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available as Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

