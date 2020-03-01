One dead in Mobile County crash

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Unedited news release from ALEA

Mobile County – On Sunday, March 1, 2020, at approximately 12:30 AM, a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-10 east bound at the 10.6-mile marker in Mobile County.

Randy Dean Sterrette, 44, of Theodore, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to exit the interstate.  Sterrette, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available as Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories