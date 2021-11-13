One dead in house fire on Pillans Street Saturday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue said one person is dead after a house fire on Pillans Street in Mobile.

An 89-year-old man was found trapped in the house after fires had been put out and pronounced dead at the scene.

MFRD said crews responded to the 700 block of Pillans Street around 8:27 a.m. Upon arrival, heavy smoke billowed through the windows and roof.

MFRD said the heavy flames were discovered by the suppression team in the rear bedroom which spread to an adjacent bedroom and the attic. All signs of flame were extinguished by the suppression crew within 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire has been determined accidental. The home suffered moderate damage and two residents are displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries of fire personnel were sustained.