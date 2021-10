Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Theodore Dawes Road Saturday night.

Valerio Rodriquez Morales, 27, was driving on Theodore Dawes Road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole.

Morales was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division is working on the investigation of this crash.