UPDATE: We now know the names of the people involved in the crash. Those include:

Cristopher Anthony, 27 — deceased

Nicholas Anthony, 35

Bryant Suggs, 36 — deceased

Russell Reed, Jr., 38 — injured

Snehal Patel, 37 — injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed two people died in a boating accident on Dog River and Halls Mill Creek. Five others were also injured. Two of them were transported to the hospital.

The two-boat accident happened around 9:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. WKRG is working to gather more information and will update this when more information is available.