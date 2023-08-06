UPDATE: We now know the names of the people involved in the crash. Those include:
- Cristopher Anthony, 27 — deceased
- Nicholas Anthony, 35
- Bryant Suggs, 36 — deceased
- Russell Reed, Jr., 38 — injured
- Snehal Patel, 37 — injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed two people died in a boating accident on Dog River and Halls Mill Creek. Five others were also injured. Two of them were transported to the hospital.
The two-boat accident happened around 9:00 p.m. Sunday evening.
This is a developing story. WKRG is working to gather more information and will update this when more information is available.