One dead after crash near Bayou La Batre

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a crash Friday night near Bayou La Batre.

Mathew Kirk Bryant, 44, was killed when his 2011 Ford F-150 left the road and struck a tree. Bryant was pronounced dead on the scene. The accident happened on East Davenport Street.

There is no further information at this time.

