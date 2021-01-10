BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead after a crash Friday night near Bayou La Batre.
Mathew Kirk Bryant, 44, was killed when his 2011 Ford F-150 left the road and struck a tree. Bryant was pronounced dead on the scene. The accident happened on East Davenport Street.
There is no further information at this time.
- Two dead after head-on collison late Friday night
- Got a new gadget over the holidays? Here’s how to trade in your old electronics for cash or properly recycle them
- One dead after crash near Bayou La Batre
- Kansas man digs up old outhouses, finds pieces of history
- Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold vaccine news conference in Lynn Haven