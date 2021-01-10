One dead after crash near Bayou La Batre

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported more than a million calls on the first day of their COVID-19 vaccine hotline and that influx is causing a bit of a problem.

Viewers have continuously reached out to WKRG News 5 since the ADPH vaccine hotline opened. All of the complaints coming from those who can't get through, including Judy Persons, who has been trying to make an appointment for her 82-year-old husband. Persons said, "It was 820 times, I did not get through at all. There are times when it sounds like the call is going through and it rings and rings and then after it rings about 10 or 12 times it just cuts me off."