SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is dead after being struck on I-65, says Saraland Police Department. The accident happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday morning.

SPD says Jonathan Neesmith, 40, was on the northbound shoulder of I-65 loading a disabled vehicle onto a tow truck.

Neesmith was struck by another vehicle and transported to University Hospital. Neesmith was later announced dead at the hospital.

Saraland Police are still investigating this accident.