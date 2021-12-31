One dead after being hit by truck near Bayou La Batre

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man is dead after being struck by a truck while walking in the roadway on Dec. 30., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

On Thursday night at about 7 p.m., Joshua D Moorman, 40, a Moss Point resident, was struck by a 2018 Dodge Ram while he was walking eastbound on Alabama 188 near Alma Bryant High School in Bayou La Batre.

Moorman was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories